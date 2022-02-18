Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 566,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,812,621. The company has a market cap of $274.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

