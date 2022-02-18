PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Posts Earnings Results

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. PGT Innovations updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,332. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,294,000 after buying an additional 111,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 49,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,615 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

