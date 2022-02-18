Phantasma Energy 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $239,488.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0815 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $239,488.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 72,956,129 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

