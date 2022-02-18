Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

PAHC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,198. The company has a market capitalization of $869.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

