Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Lowered to $234.00 at MKM Partners

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $242.00 to $234.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.88. 65,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,473. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $131.76 and a 12 month high of $232.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,971,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,764,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $105,524,000 after purchasing an additional 539,799 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.