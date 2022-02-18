Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 88,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,022,101 shares.The stock last traded at $10.93 and had previously closed at $11.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Get Plains GP alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 195,017 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Plains GP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.