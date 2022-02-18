Polker (PKR) Hits Market Cap of $4.76 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Polker has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Polker has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $850,340.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.94 or 0.07001698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,177.32 or 0.99898962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.