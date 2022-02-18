Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.05

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 40665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

PRCH has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $605,585. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Porch Group by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after buying an additional 570,022 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Porch Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Porch Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,551,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Further Reading

