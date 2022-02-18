Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:POR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.34. 12,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,741. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Portland General Electric by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 693,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,726,000 after buying an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 697,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 211.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.