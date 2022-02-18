Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRLD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.40.

PRLD stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $472.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, EVP Andrew Combs acquired 4,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

