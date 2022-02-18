Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Up 39.7% in January

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,900 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 15th total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

PRI traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,677. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.36. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 12-month low of $135.18 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

