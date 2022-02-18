PRIZM (PZM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $724,963.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $724,963.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIZM has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001508 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000105 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,953,204,917 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.