Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

NYSE AAT opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.62 per share, for a total transaction of $712,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 107,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,555. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.