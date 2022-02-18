Profund Advisors LLC Sells 577 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $215,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

TCBI opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.