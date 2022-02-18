PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get PROG alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PROG by 4,665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,405,000 after purchasing an additional 283,264 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of PROG by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 265,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 16.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.