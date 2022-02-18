Prometeus Price Reaches $9.62 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $9.62 or 0.00023950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $158.28 million and $3.13 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

