Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,357. Prothena has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts have commented on PRTA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Prothena by 442.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prothena by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

