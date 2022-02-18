Public Mint (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0845 on Top Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $24,918.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00025742 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,206,964 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.