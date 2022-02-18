Pundi X[new] 24-Hour Volume Reaches $55.23 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044559 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.83 or 0.06931281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,028.35 or 1.00240036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00048523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00051114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

