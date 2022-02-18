Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NUS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. 5,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after buying an additional 214,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.