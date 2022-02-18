Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Issued By William Blair

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.00. 13,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,543. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Leidos by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Leidos by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

