Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Altice USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $379,200 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,725 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,822,000 after purchasing an additional 774,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,194,000 after purchasing an additional 421,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

