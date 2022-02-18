Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

