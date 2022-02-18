Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Reduced by Wedbush

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,334. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $1,084,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,414,230,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

