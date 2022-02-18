Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.45. 591,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,744. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Q2 by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.