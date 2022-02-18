Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Shore Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%.

SHBI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SHBI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,578. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $418.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

