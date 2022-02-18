Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 181.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.20. 1,349,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.93.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

