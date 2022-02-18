Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.68 EPS

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $1.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,346. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.66. Quidel has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $193.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

