Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.68 EPS

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $1.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,346. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.66. Quidel has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $193.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.26.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.
Quidel Company Profile
Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.
