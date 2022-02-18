R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. R1 RCM updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
