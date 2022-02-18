R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. R1 RCM updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after buying an additional 146,659 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,645 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,428 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.