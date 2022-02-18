Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.18 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.160 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Rapid7 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.89. 7,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,342. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 89.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

