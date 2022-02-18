Ray Kiley Buys 750,000 Shares of Firstwave Cloud Technology Limited (ASX:FCT) Stock

Firstwave Cloud Technology Limited (ASX:FCT) insider Ray Kiley bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,750.00 ($34,821.43).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.97.
About Firstwave Cloud Technology
