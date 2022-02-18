Ray Kiley Buys 750,000 Shares of Firstwave Cloud Technology Limited (ASX:FCT) Stock

Firstwave Cloud Technology Limited (ASX:FCT) insider Ray Kiley bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,750.00 ($34,821.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About Firstwave Cloud Technology

Firstwave Cloud Technology Limited engages in the development and sale of Internet security software in Australia and internationally. It offers remote worker cyber security, a suite of enterprise grade cyber security protection; FirstCloud email security for email security for businesses; FirstCloud web security for eliminating online threats on websites; FirstCloud firewall security, an enterprise-grade next-generation firewall solution; and FirstCloud endpoint security, a cloud-delivered enterprise-grade endpoint security service.

