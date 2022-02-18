Raymond James Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LUN. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.61.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN traded down C$0.45 on Friday, hitting C$11.62. 2,033,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.36. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.