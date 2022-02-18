Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Realogy stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,665,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. Realogy has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Realogy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

