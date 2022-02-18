Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. 484,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Redfin has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

In other Redfin news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $469,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $168,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,379. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 333.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

