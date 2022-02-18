REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Down to $3.19

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.02. REE Automotive shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 8,159 shares trading hands.

REE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

