Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 347,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Realogy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RLGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

RLGY stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

