Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Down 25.2% in January

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 596,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after acquiring an additional 40,263 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 411,664 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in Repro Med Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 995,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 41,445 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ KRMD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.06. 446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.35 million, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.35. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

