Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JPSWY)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Japan Steel Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Japan Steel Works’ FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Japan Steel Works in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPSWY remained flat at $$16.25 on Friday. Japan Steel Works has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $491.52 million during the quarter.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

