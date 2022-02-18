Reviewing Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Splunk and Dassault Systèmes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 8 18 0 2.69 Dassault Systèmes 2 6 3 0 2.09

Splunk presently has a consensus price target of $165.96, suggesting a potential upside of 41.19%. Given Splunk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Splunk is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Volatility & Risk

Splunk has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Splunk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Splunk and Dassault Systèmes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $2.23 billion 8.37 -$907.98 million ($8.23) -14.28 Dassault Systèmes $5.75 billion 10.95 $915.41 million $0.71 66.74

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Splunk and Dassault Systèmes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -53.14% -89.54% -16.67% Dassault Systèmes 15.91% 18.25% 7.77%

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Splunk on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J. Baum and Robin K. Das in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers. The Life Sciences & Healthcare segment engages in pharmaceuticals & biotech, medical devices & equipment, patient care services. The Infrastructure & Cities segment provides energy & materials; construction, cities and territories; and business services. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

