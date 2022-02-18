RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.10 on Friday. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RFIL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RF Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 23.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $117,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 69.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 325,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $197,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

