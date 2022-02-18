RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Update

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 23,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of RGCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $183.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of -0.42.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

RGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,470,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 36,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in RGC Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

