RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. RH makes up 4.1% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of RH worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RH. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.44. 2,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,491. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.72. RH has a one year low of $362.00 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

