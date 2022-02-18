Roblox Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Roblox in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%.

RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

Roblox stock traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 848,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,498,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13. Roblox has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 14.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after buying an additional 98,871 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $4,346,737.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,994 shares of company stock valued at $31,512,998 in the last quarter.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

