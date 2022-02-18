Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 41.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. On average, analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,994 shares of company stock valued at $31,512,998.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roblox (RBLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.