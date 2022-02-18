Rocket Vault One Day Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.55 or 0.06932231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,171.07 or 1.00078971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00048760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

