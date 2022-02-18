Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Roku updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $37.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,431. Roku has a 12 month low of $139.47 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.62. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.85.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,667,550 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

