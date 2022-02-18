Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

ROL opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

