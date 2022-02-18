Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 137.80 ($1.86).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.12) to GBX 177 ($2.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.17) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 118.02 ($1.60). 19,706,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.34. The firm has a market cap of £9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.30. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 86.69 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.19).

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East bought 17,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £23,665.62 ($32,023.84). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £981.71 ($1,328.43). Insiders purchased a total of 99,125 shares of company stock worth $12,022,871 over the last ninety days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

