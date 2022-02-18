Rope ($ROPE) One Day Volume Hits $353.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Rope has a market capitalization of $72,471.71 and approximately $353.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rope has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00006444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.58 or 0.06928087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,074.79 or 0.99778533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00049258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

