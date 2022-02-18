Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 45,081 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $39,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $74.19 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.76 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

